Minnetonka, MN
4620 Gaywood Dr
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

4620 Gaywood Dr

4620 Gaywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4620 Gaywood Drive, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath 3200 sq feet home - Formal Living Spaces New Kitchen Cabinets & Counters New Stainless Steel Appliances New Light Fixtures New carpeting & composite floors Freshly painted throughout French Doors open from the foyer to main floor Library Over-sized Mud Room Master Suite w/2 walk-in closets Spacious lower level Family Room Newer mechanical Masonry wood burning fireplaces New Roof, Windows & Siding New Front & Garage Doors Lookout windows in lower level Private Patio surrounded by trees Abundant wildlife to enjoy In-Ground Sprinkler System Coveted Glen Lake Neighborhood Walk to Elementary School Easy access to 494, Hwy 62 & 169 Move-in condition, everything has been updated for you! Add your personal decorating touches
More

(RLNE5635679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 Gaywood Dr have any available units?
4620 Gaywood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 Gaywood Dr have?
Some of 4620 Gaywood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 Gaywood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4620 Gaywood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 Gaywood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4620 Gaywood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 4620 Gaywood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4620 Gaywood Dr offers parking.
Does 4620 Gaywood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4620 Gaywood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 Gaywood Dr have a pool?
No, 4620 Gaywood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4620 Gaywood Dr have accessible units?
No, 4620 Gaywood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 Gaywood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4620 Gaywood Dr has units with dishwashers.

