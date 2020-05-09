4620 Gaywood Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath 3200 sq feet home - Formal Living Spaces New Kitchen Cabinets & Counters New Stainless Steel Appliances New Light Fixtures New carpeting & composite floors Freshly painted throughout French Doors open from the foyer to main floor Library Over-sized Mud Room Master Suite w/2 walk-in closets Spacious lower level Family Room Newer mechanical Masonry wood burning fireplaces New Roof, Windows & Siding New Front & Garage Doors Lookout windows in lower level Private Patio surrounded by trees Abundant wildlife to enjoy In-Ground Sprinkler System Coveted Glen Lake Neighborhood Walk to Elementary School Easy access to 494, Hwy 62 & 169 Move-in condition, everything has been updated for you! Add your personal decorating touches

More



(RLNE5635679)