Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

4136 kings drive

4136 Kings Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4136 Kings Drive, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/005943e0b6 ---- Another beautiful listing from the Dreamteam of National Realty Guild! Highly desirable Royal Hills neighborhood...mature trees and quiet streets! Completely updated kitchen with tons of natural light, overlooking almost half an acre of backyard space! 2 fireplaces, open concept, with a large deck for entertaining! Backyard is fenced, with a shed and a garden! Call/Text us right away for a showing!! Neal Lawson / Realtor/Property Manager 612-418-5892 neal@Mndreamteam.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4136 kings drive have any available units?
4136 kings drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
Is 4136 kings drive currently offering any rent specials?
4136 kings drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4136 kings drive pet-friendly?
No, 4136 kings drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 4136 kings drive offer parking?
No, 4136 kings drive does not offer parking.
Does 4136 kings drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4136 kings drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4136 kings drive have a pool?
No, 4136 kings drive does not have a pool.
Does 4136 kings drive have accessible units?
No, 4136 kings drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4136 kings drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4136 kings drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4136 kings drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4136 kings drive does not have units with air conditioning.

