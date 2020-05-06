3909 Dartmouth Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ab9c430063 ---- Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda [at] twincitiesleasing [dot] com Photos and Video Tour on our You tube page for you to walk the property before seeing it, to understand the flow of the home! ** COMING SOON ** This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home on the hill. Short drive to Lake Minnetonka and in the Minnetonka school district Lots of outdoor space including a screened in porch, deck, flower garden, lots of yard space. The main level features kitchen with stainless appliances, Dining room that flows in to the Living room, all 3 bedrooms on one level including a full bath. Cute mudroom off the garage before entering the kitchen. The lower level includes a rec room, 4th bedroom, office/bonus room, a bathrom, laundry and tons storage space. 2 car garage. Tenant responsible for utilities, lawn and snow care. Sorry NO PETS. Surrounding areas: Wayzata, Plymouth Owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600 credit or higher. Property owner is not participating in Section 8. $150 lease signing fee, $15/month home furnace filter delivery. First month\'s rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at Twin Cities Leasing. Co-signer required if no credit. 5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com