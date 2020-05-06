All apartments in Minnetonka
Last updated June 17 2019 at 10:06 PM

Location

3909 Dartmouth Drive, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ab9c430063 ---- Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda [at] twincitiesleasing [dot] com Photos and Video Tour on our You tube page for you to walk the property before seeing it, to understand the flow of the home! ** COMING SOON ** This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home on the hill. Short drive to Lake Minnetonka and in the Minnetonka school district Lots of outdoor space including a screened in porch, deck, flower garden, lots of yard space. The main level features kitchen with stainless appliances, Dining room that flows in to the Living room, all 3 bedrooms on one level including a full bath. Cute mudroom off the garage before entering the kitchen. The lower level includes a rec room, 4th bedroom, office/bonus room, a bathrom, laundry and tons storage space. 2 car garage. Tenant responsible for utilities, lawn and snow care. Sorry NO PETS. Surrounding areas: Wayzata, Plymouth Owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600 credit or higher. Property owner is not participating in Section 8. $150 lease signing fee, $15/month home furnace filter delivery. First month\'s rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at Twin Cities Leasing. Co-signer required if no credit. 5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Dartmouth Drive have any available units?
3909 Dartmouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 Dartmouth Drive have?
Some of 3909 Dartmouth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 Dartmouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Dartmouth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Dartmouth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3909 Dartmouth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 3909 Dartmouth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3909 Dartmouth Drive offers parking.
Does 3909 Dartmouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 Dartmouth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Dartmouth Drive have a pool?
No, 3909 Dartmouth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3909 Dartmouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 3909 Dartmouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Dartmouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3909 Dartmouth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

