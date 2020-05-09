2112 Sheridan Hills Road

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d145085027 ---- Executive 5 Bedroom, 4 ½ Bath, 3 Car Garage, 3 Fireplace home in Wayzata! Numerous amenities for your quiet enjoyment of this property such as, pool with ongoing maintenance included in the rent! 3 Levels inside the home with the Master Suite, Office, 2nd Bedroom with Suite, Kitchen, Large Family Area, 2 Fireplaces, Informal Eating area and Walkout to the Deck on the Main level! Upper level has 3rd and 4th Children Bedrooms with a Shared full Bathroom and Skylights! Lower Level includes an over sized Family Area with complete functional wet bar, 5th Bedroom with Jacuzzi Tub and 3rd Fireplace as well as ample Storage. Lower level has newer Carpeting! There is so much more to visualize with this fantastic Home, so schedule your showing today with 33rd Company to see if the Pool is deep enough for you and yours! Lease Term: 12 Months Available: NOW! Pet Policy: 2 under 65 lbs. - $750 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: POOL MAINTENANCE Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water/Sewer Utility Usage Charge: $60 Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. © 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.