Minnetonka, MN
2112 Sheridan Hills Road
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

2112 Sheridan Hills Road

2112 Sheridan Hills Road · No Longer Available
Location

2112 Sheridan Hills Road, Minnetonka, MN 55391

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d145085027 ---- Executive 5 Bedroom, 4 &frac12; Bath, 3 Car Garage, 3 Fireplace home in Wayzata! Numerous amenities for your quiet enjoyment of this property such as, pool with ongoing maintenance included in the rent! 3 Levels inside the home with the Master Suite, Office, 2nd Bedroom with Suite, Kitchen, Large Family Area, 2 Fireplaces, Informal Eating area and Walkout to the Deck on the Main level! Upper level has 3rd and 4th Children Bedrooms with a Shared full Bathroom and Skylights! Lower Level includes an over sized Family Area with complete functional wet bar, 5th Bedroom with Jacuzzi Tub and 3rd Fireplace as well as ample Storage. Lower level has newer Carpeting! There is so much more to visualize with this fantastic Home, so schedule your showing today with 33rd Company to see if the Pool is deep enough for you and yours! Lease Term: 12 Months Available: NOW! Pet Policy: 2 under 65 lbs. - $750 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: POOL MAINTENANCE Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water/Sewer Utility Usage Charge: $60 Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. &copy; 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Sheridan Hills Road have any available units?
2112 Sheridan Hills Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Sheridan Hills Road have?
Some of 2112 Sheridan Hills Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Sheridan Hills Road currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Sheridan Hills Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Sheridan Hills Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 Sheridan Hills Road is pet friendly.
Does 2112 Sheridan Hills Road offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Sheridan Hills Road offers parking.
Does 2112 Sheridan Hills Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Sheridan Hills Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Sheridan Hills Road have a pool?
Yes, 2112 Sheridan Hills Road has a pool.
Does 2112 Sheridan Hills Road have accessible units?
No, 2112 Sheridan Hills Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Sheridan Hills Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 Sheridan Hills Road does not have units with dishwashers.

