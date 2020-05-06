All apartments in Minnetonka
Find more places like 18616 Spring Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minnetonka, MN
/
18616 Spring Crest Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:28 PM

18616 Spring Crest Drive

18616 Springcrest Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minnetonka
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18616 Springcrest Dr, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood, you will find this Minnetonka gem. The main level boasts of a formal dining room that opens into the family room and kitchen. The family room have large windows that show off the modest backyard. Between the family and living room is a stone fireplace that begs for attention. Down the hall are the 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors, the master with a master bath. SORRY, NO PETS except service animals protected by the Fair Housing Act.

The lower level which includes a washer/dryer has recreational space waiting for your homey touch! Extra bedroom or office in lower level. The double garage is a tuck under that opens right into the spacious mud room. Laundry is located on this floor, as well as a potential work area.

DISCLAIMER:

We appreciate your interest in this rental property! Please note, there is a high volume of interest on our rental properties. The best way to schedule a showing is online. Several showings are done open house style, with multiple interested parties. This minimizes the inconvenience to our current tenants, whose time we want to remain respectful of. If after viewing the property you feel this is the perfect fit for you, please apply after verifying you meet all of our application qualifications.

Advertised prices include a rent credit for snow removal/lawn care whether if done personally or by services an association provides.

LEASE TERMS:
• Pets w/owner approval only. Service animals are protected by the Fair Housing Act and allowed in all properties.
• Net income must be 2.5x the base rent. If unable to meet this requirement, the option to pay a pro-rated amount prior to move-in is available.
• Must be with current employer 6+ months. Exceptions are considered if moving from out of area to accept a job offer.
• Sound financials are required. History of returned payments, collection accounts, late payments and overdrafts negatively impact application.
• Must have verifiable positive rental history from current and most recent prior landlord.
• No unlawful detainers or evictions. Exceptions made if paid off in full and not within the past 5 years.
• No felony convictions within the last 10 years. Multiple felony or violent/sexual assault convictions are subject to 20 years.
• The nature, severity, and number of offenses in the last 10 years may impact approval.
• All adults 18+ must apply and meet the above guidelines
• Application fee is $50/person for credit & criminal background screening
• Lease terms are generally 12 months. We do not have our leases end during the months of October – February. Terms will be modified to reflect. If another lease term is available, it will be included in the listing.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18616 Spring Crest Drive have any available units?
18616 Spring Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 18616 Spring Crest Drive have?
Some of 18616 Spring Crest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18616 Spring Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18616 Spring Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18616 Spring Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18616 Spring Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18616 Spring Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18616 Spring Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 18616 Spring Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18616 Spring Crest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18616 Spring Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 18616 Spring Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18616 Spring Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 18616 Spring Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18616 Spring Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18616 Spring Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Waterstone Place
9700 Waterstone Pl
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Cedar Pointe Townhomes
11229 Cedar Pointe Dr N
Minnetonka, MN 55305
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Regency Woods
2200 Plymouth Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Gates at Carlson Center
300 Carlson Pkwy
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Oaks Glen Lake Apartments
14414 Stewart Ln
Minnetonka, MN 55345
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55345

Similar Pages

Minnetonka 1 BedroomsMinnetonka 2 Bedrooms
Minnetonka Apartments with ParkingMinnetonka Pet Friendly Places
Minnetonka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities