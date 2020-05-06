18616 Spring Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood, you will find this Minnetonka gem. The main level boasts of a formal dining room that opens into the family room and kitchen. The family room have large windows that show off the modest backyard. Between the family and living room is a stone fireplace that begs for attention. Down the hall are the 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors, the master with a master bath. SORRY, NO PETS except service animals protected by the Fair Housing Act.



The lower level which includes a washer/dryer has recreational space waiting for your homey touch! Extra bedroom or office in lower level. The double garage is a tuck under that opens right into the spacious mud room. Laundry is located on this floor, as well as a potential work area.



Advertised prices include a rent credit for snow removal/lawn care whether if done personally or by services an association provides.



LEASE TERMS:

• Pets w/owner approval only. Service animals are protected by the Fair Housing Act and allowed in all properties.

• Net income must be 2.5x the base rent. If unable to meet this requirement, the option to pay a pro-rated amount prior to move-in is available.

• Must be with current employer 6+ months. Exceptions are considered if moving from out of area to accept a job offer.

• Sound financials are required. History of returned payments, collection accounts, late payments and overdrafts negatively impact application.

• Must have verifiable positive rental history from current and most recent prior landlord.

• No unlawful detainers or evictions. Exceptions made if paid off in full and not within the past 5 years.

• No felony convictions within the last 10 years. Multiple felony or violent/sexual assault convictions are subject to 20 years.

• The nature, severity, and number of offenses in the last 10 years may impact approval.

• All adults 18+ must apply and meet the above guidelines

• Application fee is $50/person for credit & criminal background screening

• Lease terms are generally 12 months. We do not have our leases end during the months of October – February. Terms will be modified to reflect. If another lease term is available, it will be included in the listing.



