16912 Excelsior Blvd

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Great two story, 3 bed, 2 bath floor plan with beautiful woodwork throughout. Main floor features large foyer and family room with wood burning brick fireplace and built-in shelves. Located on the main floor are 2 bedrooms and a full bath with shower, relaxing Whirlpool tub, and laundry room. The master suite has glass French doors and an atrium door to the patio. The upper level has a formal living room with brick fireplace, formal dining room with hardwood floors and built-in hutches, and a spacious kitchen with tons of storage and stainless steel appliances. Upper level also features a 3rd bedroom/den with built-in cabinets and shelves and 1/2 bath. Oversized 3-car insulated/heated detached garage featuring a built-in bar included. Enjoy panoramic nature views from the large deck and lower level patio.