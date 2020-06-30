All apartments in Minnetonka
Home
/
Minnetonka, MN
/
16912 Excelsior Blvd
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:35 AM

16912 Excelsior Blvd

16912 Excelsior Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

16912 Excelsior Boulevard, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great two story, 3 bed, 2 bath floor plan with beautiful woodwork throughout. Main floor features large foyer and family room with wood burning brick fireplace and built-in shelves. Located on the main floor are 2 bedrooms and a full bath with shower, relaxing Whirlpool tub, and laundry room. The master suite has glass French doors and an atrium door to the patio. The upper level has a formal living room with brick fireplace, formal dining room with hardwood floors and built-in hutches, and a spacious kitchen with tons of storage and stainless steel appliances. Upper level also features a 3rd bedroom/den with built-in cabinets and shelves and 1/2 bath. Oversized 3-car insulated/heated detached garage featuring a built-in bar included. Enjoy panoramic nature views from the large deck and lower level patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16912 Excelsior Blvd have any available units?
16912 Excelsior Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 16912 Excelsior Blvd have?
Some of 16912 Excelsior Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16912 Excelsior Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
16912 Excelsior Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16912 Excelsior Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 16912 Excelsior Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 16912 Excelsior Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 16912 Excelsior Blvd offers parking.
Does 16912 Excelsior Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16912 Excelsior Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16912 Excelsior Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 16912 Excelsior Blvd has a pool.
Does 16912 Excelsior Blvd have accessible units?
No, 16912 Excelsior Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 16912 Excelsior Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16912 Excelsior Blvd has units with dishwashers.

