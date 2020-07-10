All apartments in Minnetonka
Minnetonka, MN
15195 Wayzata Boulevard
15195 Wayzata Boulevard

15195 Wayzata Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

15195 Wayzata Boulevard, Minnetonka, MN 55391

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Centralized between minneapolis minnetonka and on the edge of downtown wayzata this home has the convenience of a prime location with all the comforts of a beautiful country home. With 3 bedroom, a large den, dining room, and huge open floor plan there is plenty of space for you to make a home and entertain. The main level master with private bath offers a private oasis in with eloquent finishes, stunning bathroom and huge walk in closet. Two additional large bedrooms in the walkout basement round out this modern gem. corian, stainless steel appliances, wood floors through main living space, main floor laundry, deck, patio and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15195 Wayzata Boulevard have any available units?
15195 Wayzata Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 15195 Wayzata Boulevard have?
Some of 15195 Wayzata Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15195 Wayzata Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
15195 Wayzata Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15195 Wayzata Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 15195 Wayzata Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 15195 Wayzata Boulevard offer parking?
No, 15195 Wayzata Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 15195 Wayzata Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15195 Wayzata Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15195 Wayzata Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 15195 Wayzata Boulevard has a pool.
Does 15195 Wayzata Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 15195 Wayzata Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 15195 Wayzata Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15195 Wayzata Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

