15195 Wayzata Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool

Centralized between minneapolis minnetonka and on the edge of downtown wayzata this home has the convenience of a prime location with all the comforts of a beautiful country home. With 3 bedroom, a large den, dining room, and huge open floor plan there is plenty of space for you to make a home and entertain. The main level master with private bath offers a private oasis in with eloquent finishes, stunning bathroom and huge walk in closet. Two additional large bedrooms in the walkout basement round out this modern gem. corian, stainless steel appliances, wood floors through main living space, main floor laundry, deck, patio and so much more.