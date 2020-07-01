14531 Wellington Rd

Amenities
Available NOW!
Welcome home to this fabulous 2,800 square-foot two-story home in Minnetonka! This home features hardwood floors, granite countertops, fresh paint and four-bedrooms on one level. Off the dining area is the large, private deck. This home is located in a beautiful, quiet neighborhood.
There's lots of room to spread out with a main floor living room with fireplace, and the walk-out lower level has a large family room, tons of storage and the fourth bath. Four bedrooms up with a full master bath and an additional full bath.
Pets okay! Two max, dogs or cats. If two dogs, both must be under 35 pounds. One dog allowed if over 35 pounds with a max weight of 70 pounds. A $200 pet deposit required per pet (refundable), and $25 pet rent per pet.
Rental Requirements:
This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max of 6 occupants
Available NOW
Two-car attached garage
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing.