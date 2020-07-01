14531 Wellington Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Welcome home to this fabulous 2,800 square-foot two-story home in Minnetonka! This home features hardwood floors, granite countertops, fresh paint and four-bedrooms on one level. Off the dining area is the large, private deck. This home is located in a beautiful, quiet neighborhood.



There's lots of room to spread out with a main floor living room with fireplace, and the walk-out lower level has a large family room, tons of storage and the fourth bath. Four bedrooms up with a full master bath and an additional full bath.



Pets okay! Two max, dogs or cats. If two dogs, both must be under 35 pounds. One dog allowed if over 35 pounds with a max weight of 70 pounds. A $200 pet deposit required per pet (refundable), and $25 pet rent per pet.



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets okay!

No smoking

Max of 6 occupants

Available NOW

Two-car attached garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing.