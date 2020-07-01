All apartments in Minnetonka
Last updated April 13 2020 at 7:35 AM

14531 Wellington Rd

14531 Wellington Road · No Longer Available
Location

14531 Wellington Road, Minnetonka, MN 55391

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available NOW!

Welcome home to this fabulous 2,800 square-foot two-story home in Minnetonka! This home features hardwood floors, granite countertops, fresh paint and four-bedrooms on one level. Off the dining area is the large, private deck. This home is located in a beautiful, quiet neighborhood.

There's lots of room to spread out with a main floor living room with fireplace, and the walk-out lower level has a large family room, tons of storage and the fourth bath. Four bedrooms up with a full master bath and an additional full bath.

Pets okay! Two max, dogs or cats. If two dogs, both must be under 35 pounds. One dog allowed if over 35 pounds with a max weight of 70 pounds. A $200 pet deposit required per pet (refundable), and $25 pet rent per pet.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max of 6 occupants
Available NOW
Two-car attached garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14531 Wellington Rd have any available units?
14531 Wellington Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 14531 Wellington Rd have?
Some of 14531 Wellington Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14531 Wellington Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14531 Wellington Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14531 Wellington Rd pet-friendly?
No, 14531 Wellington Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 14531 Wellington Rd offer parking?
Yes, 14531 Wellington Rd offers parking.
Does 14531 Wellington Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14531 Wellington Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14531 Wellington Rd have a pool?
No, 14531 Wellington Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14531 Wellington Rd have accessible units?
No, 14531 Wellington Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14531 Wellington Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14531 Wellington Rd has units with dishwashers.

