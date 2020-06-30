10411 Cedar Lake Road- 1

Amenities
Freshly painted 2 bed/2 bath with new remodeled kitchen!
This gorgeous unit has spacious living room, formal dining and eat in kitchen. Convenient location right off Cedar Lake.
Highlights:
-1200 sf
-2 bedroom
-2 bathroom
-1 car heated parking
-Newer cherry hardwood flooring
-New kitchen
-Laundry every floor
Lease includes onsite:
-Indoor and outdoor swimming pool
-Tennis courts
-Sauna
-Exercise room
-Party room rental
-Guest suite rental
Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people- 3
Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by owner=Assoc dues-heat/water/sewer/sanitation/snow/lawn
Utilities paid by tenant=Electricity, optional utility and $200 move out/in fee
1 garage space comes included
Sorry no pets
Tenant must abide by association rules and regulations
