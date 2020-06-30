10411 Cedar Lake Road- 1

Amenities

Freshly painted 2 bed/2 bath with new remodeled kitchen!



This gorgeous unit has spacious living room, formal dining and eat in kitchen. Convenient location right off Cedar Lake.



Highlights:

-1200 sf

-2 bedroom

-2 bathroom

-1 car heated parking

-Newer cherry hardwood flooring

-New kitchen

-Laundry every floor



Lease includes onsite:

-Indoor and outdoor swimming pool

-Tennis courts

-Sauna

-Exercise room

-Party room rental

-Guest suite rental



Applicant must have viewed the property in person.

You must meet all the criteria before applying

Min. credit score=680

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max number of people- 3

Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by owner=Assoc dues-heat/water/sewer/sanitation/snow/lawn

Utilities paid by tenant=Electricity, optional utility and $200 move out/in fee

1 garage space comes included

Sorry no pets

Tenant must abide by association rules and regulations



