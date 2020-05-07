700 Washington Avenue N

Amenities
Enjoy expansive true industrial style loft living in the heart of the North Loop in this 3rd floor Tower Lofts 2BR, 2BA. Features include 14 ft. ceilings, massive windows, brick exterior walls, polished concrete floors, concrete columns, gourmet kitchen stainless steel appliances and moveable island, master suite with freight doors and walk-in closet with custom organizers, and more! Tower Lofts amenities include: Massive rooftop patio with fire pits/grills/seating/downtown views, free guest parking, onsite professional management. Included in rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, climate controlled storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, a/c, basic cable, internet.