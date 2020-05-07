All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:25 AM

700 Washington Avenue N

700 North Washington Avenue · (612) 254-0149
Location

700 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Enjoy expansive true industrial style loft living in the heart of the North Loop in this 3rd floor Tower Lofts 2BR, 2BA. Features include 14 ft. ceilings, massive windows, brick exterior walls, polished concrete floors, concrete columns, gourmet kitchen stainless steel appliances and moveable island, master suite with freight doors and walk-in closet with custom organizers, and more! Tower Lofts amenities include: Massive rooftop patio with fire pits/grills/seating/downtown views, free guest parking, onsite professional management. Included in rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, climate controlled storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, a/c, basic cable, internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Washington Avenue N have any available units?
700 Washington Avenue N has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Washington Avenue N have?
Some of 700 Washington Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Washington Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
700 Washington Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Washington Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 700 Washington Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 700 Washington Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 700 Washington Avenue N does offer parking.
Does 700 Washington Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Washington Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Washington Avenue N have a pool?
No, 700 Washington Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 700 Washington Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 700 Washington Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Washington Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Washington Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
