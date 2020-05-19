5242 Humboldt Ave N

Amenities

Pet friendly two story 4 bed/4bath home -Minneapolis!



This gorgeous and spacious 4 bedroom/4 bath home is located in the Humboldt Greenway neighborhood.

This gem features an open concept layout, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, diswasher, smartphone controlled thermostat, oversized jacuzzi soaking tub, built-in surround sound speakers, and a movie room with 96'' screen.

Has a spacious fully-fenced in backyard with large deck-perfect for entertaining.

Located near the Mississippi River, between multiple parks, library, schools, bike paths and convenient freeway access.

Must see it to believe it!



Applicant must have viewed the property in person.

You must meet all the criteria before applying

Min. credit score=680

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max number of people-6

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by tenant=All + snow/lawn

1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/e3531fa0ee