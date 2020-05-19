All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 5242 Humboldt Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5242 Humboldt Ave N
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:46 PM

5242 Humboldt Ave N

5242 Humboldt Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5242 Humboldt Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55430
Lind - Bohanon

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet friendly two story 4 bed/4bath home -Minneapolis!

This gorgeous and spacious 4 bedroom/4 bath home is located in the Humboldt Greenway neighborhood.
This gem features an open concept layout, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, diswasher, smartphone controlled thermostat, oversized jacuzzi soaking tub, built-in surround sound speakers, and a movie room with 96'' screen.
Has a spacious fully-fenced in backyard with large deck-perfect for entertaining.
Located near the Mississippi River, between multiple parks, library, schools, bike paths and convenient freeway access.
Must see it to believe it!

Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-6
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant=All + snow/lawn
1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/e3531fa0ee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5242 Humboldt Ave N have any available units?
5242 Humboldt Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5242 Humboldt Ave N have?
Some of 5242 Humboldt Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5242 Humboldt Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5242 Humboldt Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5242 Humboldt Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5242 Humboldt Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 5242 Humboldt Ave N offer parking?
No, 5242 Humboldt Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 5242 Humboldt Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5242 Humboldt Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5242 Humboldt Ave N have a pool?
No, 5242 Humboldt Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5242 Humboldt Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5242 Humboldt Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5242 Humboldt Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5242 Humboldt Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue
415 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Coze Flats
628 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Elements
4525 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
600 10th Ave Apartments
600 10th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Abbott Apartments
110 E 18th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
The Archive
110 North 1st Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University