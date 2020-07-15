All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:38 PM

3443 Washburn Ave N

3443 North Washburn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3443 North Washburn Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Cleveland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Terrific 5 bedroom 2 bath home in Minneapolis. Block from Olson Memorial Parkway and close to retail, grocery, river and downtown Minneapolis. Main level includes a renovated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood & tile flooring. There is also a living room with a fireplace, dining room, bedroom and bath. Upstairs showcases 3 BR's and a bathroom. The basement level has a full size washer and dryer, wash sink and plenty of storage. Home also features a fenced in back yard and a 1 car garage! Tenant is responsible for all utilities (heat,electric, water, garbage and sewer) and lawn care/snow removal.

PETS - Cat or dog is allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month with owner approval. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.

Don't miss!!

Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

546.50. - Maximum occupancy.
(a) Dwelling units. The maximum occupancy of a dwelling unit located in the R1 through R3 Districts shall not exceed one (1) family plus up to two (2) unrelated persons living together as a permanent household, provided that the family plus the unrelated persons shall not exceed a total of five (5) persons. The maximum occupancy of a dwelling unit located in the R4 through R6 Districts shall not exceed one (1) family plus four (4) unrelated persons living together as a permanent household, provided that the family plus the unrelated persons shall not exceed a total of five (5) persons.

IN SHORT...THE ABOVE OCCUPANCY RULE WILL NOT ALLOW MORE THAN 3 UNRELATED ADULTS TO LIVE IN THE HOME REGARDLESS OF THE AMOUNT OF BEDROOMS. speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.

RP Management
1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
Phone: +1 612-379-7890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3443 Washburn Ave N have any available units?
3443 Washburn Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3443 Washburn Ave N have?
Some of 3443 Washburn Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3443 Washburn Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3443 Washburn Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3443 Washburn Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3443 Washburn Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3443 Washburn Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3443 Washburn Ave N offers parking.
Does 3443 Washburn Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3443 Washburn Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3443 Washburn Ave N have a pool?
No, 3443 Washburn Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3443 Washburn Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3443 Washburn Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3443 Washburn Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3443 Washburn Ave N has units with dishwashers.
