3443 Washburn Ave N

Terrific 5 bedroom 2 bath home in Minneapolis. Block from Olson Memorial Parkway and close to retail, grocery, river and downtown Minneapolis. Main level includes a renovated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood & tile flooring. There is also a living room with a fireplace, dining room, bedroom and bath. Upstairs showcases 3 BR's and a bathroom. The basement level has a full size washer and dryer, wash sink and plenty of storage. Home also features a fenced in back yard and a 1 car garage! Tenant is responsible for all utilities (heat,electric, water, garbage and sewer) and lawn care/snow removal.



PETS - Cat or dog is allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month with owner approval. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.



Don't miss!!



Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



546.50. - Maximum occupancy.

(a) Dwelling units. The maximum occupancy of a dwelling unit located in the R1 through R3 Districts shall not exceed one (1) family plus up to two (2) unrelated persons living together as a permanent household, provided that the family plus the unrelated persons shall not exceed a total of five (5) persons. The maximum occupancy of a dwelling unit located in the R4 through R6 Districts shall not exceed one (1) family plus four (4) unrelated persons living together as a permanent household, provided that the family plus the unrelated persons shall not exceed a total of five (5) persons.



IN SHORT...THE ABOVE OCCUPANCY RULE WILL NOT ALLOW MORE THAN 3 UNRELATED ADULTS TO LIVE IN THE HOME REGARDLESS OF THE AMOUNT OF BEDROOMS. speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.



RP Management

1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA

Phone: +1 612-379-7890