3140 Girard Ave S

Welcome to this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom classic home in South Uptown. Located just steps to the chains of city lakes & Uptown. This location has it all; shopping, restaurants, entertainment, transportation, parks, lakes & more. This building is has it all, old world charm, hardwood floors, high quality cabinetry and finishes plus upgraded kitchen with large pantry and remodeled bathrooms. Garage and off street parking available. Exceptional opportunity to rent this pristine unit in prime neighborhood. NO SECTION 8 at this time. $2750 /month $2750 security deposit. Water and Garbage included. Only serious applicants should apply. Please text 415-246-0565 to request a showing.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tW8fThdz8X6&mls=1