Minneapolis, MN
3140 Girard Ave S
Last updated November 22 2019 at 8:31 AM

3140 Girard Ave S

3140 Girard Avenue South · No Longer Available
Minneapolis
CARAG
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

3140 Girard Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Welcome to this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom classic home in South Uptown. Located just steps to the chains of city lakes & Uptown. This location has it all; shopping, restaurants, entertainment, transportation, parks, lakes & more. This building is has it all, old world charm, hardwood floors, high quality cabinetry and finishes plus upgraded kitchen with large pantry and remodeled bathrooms. Garage and off street parking available. Exceptional opportunity to rent this pristine unit in prime neighborhood. NO SECTION 8 at this time. $2750 /month $2750 security deposit. Water and Garbage included. Only serious applicants should apply. Please text 415-246-0565 to request a showing.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tW8fThdz8X6&mls=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3140 Girard Ave S have any available units?
3140 Girard Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3140 Girard Ave S have?
Some of 3140 Girard Ave S's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3140 Girard Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3140 Girard Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 Girard Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3140 Girard Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3140 Girard Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3140 Girard Ave S offers parking.
Does 3140 Girard Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3140 Girard Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 Girard Ave S have a pool?
No, 3140 Girard Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3140 Girard Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3140 Girard Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 Girard Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3140 Girard Ave S has units with dishwashers.

