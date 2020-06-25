All apartments in Minneapolis
1066 22nd Ave SE
Last updated September 5 2019 at 7:44 AM

1066 22nd Ave SE

1066 22nd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1066 22nd Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is an awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath home near the U of M! This house features beautiful woodwork throughout. There are hardwood floors in living room and dining room along with new tile in both bathrooms. It has an updated kitchen with new counter tops and flooring.
The 3 season porch is great for lounging or studying.
There is Central Air for the hot Summers and for heat you have a programmable thermostat to help with utility costs.
There is a 2 car garage as well as ample street parking.
Your large fenced yard is terrific for a Summer barbecue.
Close to restaurants and shopping. Very convenient location.

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.Tenant pays all utilities, and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Don't miss.

PETS - Cats & dogs are allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month or a $250 pet rent lump sum per year. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and $15 for any additional pets.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.

NO smoking.

No Section 8.

RP Management
1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
Phone: +1 612-379-7890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

