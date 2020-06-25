1066 22nd Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is an awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath home near the U of M! This house features beautiful woodwork throughout. There are hardwood floors in living room and dining room along with new tile in both bathrooms. It has an updated kitchen with new counter tops and flooring.

The 3 season porch is great for lounging or studying.

There is Central Air for the hot Summers and for heat you have a programmable thermostat to help with utility costs.

There is a 2 car garage as well as ample street parking.

Your large fenced yard is terrific for a Summer barbecue.

Close to restaurants and shopping. Very convenient location.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.Tenant pays all utilities, and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Don't miss.



PETS - Cats & dogs are allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month or a $250 pet rent lump sum per year. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and $15 for any additional pets.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.



NO smoking.



No Section 8.



RP Management

1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA

Phone: +1 612-379-7890