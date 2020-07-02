All apartments in Maplewood
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

962 Bartelmy Ln N

962 Bartelmy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

962 Bartelmy Lane, Maplewood, MN 55119
Beaver Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
962 Bartelmy Ln N Available 01/01/20 Great location *5Bed*3Bth* very spacious 2500SqFt Rambler in Maplewood Avail. Jan 1, 2020. - Never rented before 5 bedroom 3 bath Brick Rambler in Maplewood!

MAIN LEVEL- Extensively remodeled! 3 bedrooms on main level, master bedroom with 3/4 master bath. Neutral decor. Newer kitchen flooring and countertops. Spacious living & dining rooms, living room has wood burning fireplace.
LOWER LEVEL - Large family room with wood burning fireplace, 3/4 bath and 2 more nice size bedrooms. Newer carpet in lower level. Newly landscaped, fenced yard.

Tenant responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, water and lawn care). Pet friendly with pet deposit. Great location close to shops and restaurants. MUST SEE! Avail. Jan 1,2020.

*Note this property does not participate in section 8 program

(RLNE5326666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 962 Bartelmy Ln N have any available units?
962 Bartelmy Ln N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, MN.
What amenities does 962 Bartelmy Ln N have?
Some of 962 Bartelmy Ln N's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 962 Bartelmy Ln N currently offering any rent specials?
962 Bartelmy Ln N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 962 Bartelmy Ln N pet-friendly?
Yes, 962 Bartelmy Ln N is pet friendly.
Does 962 Bartelmy Ln N offer parking?
No, 962 Bartelmy Ln N does not offer parking.
Does 962 Bartelmy Ln N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 962 Bartelmy Ln N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 962 Bartelmy Ln N have a pool?
No, 962 Bartelmy Ln N does not have a pool.
Does 962 Bartelmy Ln N have accessible units?
No, 962 Bartelmy Ln N does not have accessible units.
Does 962 Bartelmy Ln N have units with dishwashers?
No, 962 Bartelmy Ln N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 962 Bartelmy Ln N have units with air conditioning?
No, 962 Bartelmy Ln N does not have units with air conditioning.

