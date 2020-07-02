Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

962 Bartelmy Ln N Available 01/01/20 Great location *5Bed*3Bth* very spacious 2500SqFt Rambler in Maplewood Avail. Jan 1, 2020. - Never rented before 5 bedroom 3 bath Brick Rambler in Maplewood!



MAIN LEVEL- Extensively remodeled! 3 bedrooms on main level, master bedroom with 3/4 master bath. Neutral decor. Newer kitchen flooring and countertops. Spacious living & dining rooms, living room has wood burning fireplace.

LOWER LEVEL - Large family room with wood burning fireplace, 3/4 bath and 2 more nice size bedrooms. Newer carpet in lower level. Newly landscaped, fenced yard.



Tenant responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, water and lawn care). Pet friendly with pet deposit. Great location close to shops and restaurants. MUST SEE! Avail. Jan 1,2020.



*Note this property does not participate in section 8 program



(RLNE5326666)