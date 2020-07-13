All apartments in Maplewood
Find more places like Granite Trails.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maplewood, MN
/
Granite Trails
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:11 PM

Granite Trails

1829 Furness St · (651) 213-9015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Maplewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1829 Furness St, Maplewood, MN 55109
Hillside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1855 Furness Street, #303 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,137

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 1829 Furness Street, #102 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,152

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1881 Furness Street, #308 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Granite Trails.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
e-payments
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Deposit starts at $100
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: starting at $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $85/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $10/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Granite Trails have any available units?
Granite Trails has 3 units available starting at $1,137 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Granite Trails have?
Some of Granite Trails's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Granite Trails currently offering any rent specials?
Granite Trails is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Granite Trails pet-friendly?
Yes, Granite Trails is pet friendly.
Does Granite Trails offer parking?
Yes, Granite Trails offers parking.
Does Granite Trails have units with washers and dryers?
No, Granite Trails does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Granite Trails have a pool?
No, Granite Trails does not have a pool.
Does Granite Trails have accessible units?
No, Granite Trails does not have accessible units.
Does Granite Trails have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Granite Trails has units with dishwashers.
Does Granite Trails have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Granite Trails has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Granite Trails?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands - 4055
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands - 5500
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands - 6000
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands - 7024
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Ave E
Maplewood, MN 55117
Maple Ridge
1695 County Road D E
Maplewood, MN 55109
Edgerton Highlands - 8058
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117

Similar Pages

Maplewood 1 BedroomsMaplewood 2 Bedrooms
Maplewood Apartments with ParkingMaplewood Pet Friendly Places
Maplewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Parkside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity