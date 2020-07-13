Granite Trails

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Deposit starts at $100
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: starting at $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $85/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $10/month