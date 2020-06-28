3017 Chamberlain St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage key fob access

Beautiful two-level townhome, with three bedrooms and two and half baths, located in a quiet family friendly neighborhood in Maplewood. New hardwood flooring installed in the living room in November 2018. All newly updated washer and dryer and updated stainless steel kitchen appliances. The townhome has a front door keyless entry, and lots of storage space. It is within walking distance of kids’ playground, St. John’s Hospital and Costco, and is conveniently located near major freeways, Maplewood Mall, Aldi, and several restaurants. There is access to many trails, including the Bruce Vento Trail which goes for miles north and south, and intersects the Gateway Trail. Call …. to schedule a tour today!