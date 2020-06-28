All apartments in Maplewood
3017 Chamberlain St
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:24 AM

3017 Chamberlain St

3017 Chamberlain Street · No Longer Available
Location

3017 Chamberlain Street, Maplewood, MN 55109
Hazelwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
key fob access
Beautiful two-level townhome, with three bedrooms and two and half baths, located in a quiet family friendly neighborhood in Maplewood. New hardwood flooring installed in the living room in November 2018. All newly updated washer and dryer and updated stainless steel kitchen appliances. The townhome has a front door keyless entry, and lots of storage space. It is within walking distance of kids’ playground, St. John’s Hospital and Costco, and is conveniently located near major freeways, Maplewood Mall, Aldi, and several restaurants. There is access to many trails, including the Bruce Vento Trail which goes for miles north and south, and intersects the Gateway Trail. Call …. to schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 Chamberlain St have any available units?
3017 Chamberlain St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, MN.
What amenities does 3017 Chamberlain St have?
Some of 3017 Chamberlain St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 Chamberlain St currently offering any rent specials?
3017 Chamberlain St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 Chamberlain St pet-friendly?
No, 3017 Chamberlain St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maplewood.
Does 3017 Chamberlain St offer parking?
Yes, 3017 Chamberlain St offers parking.
Does 3017 Chamberlain St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3017 Chamberlain St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 Chamberlain St have a pool?
No, 3017 Chamberlain St does not have a pool.
Does 3017 Chamberlain St have accessible units?
No, 3017 Chamberlain St does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 Chamberlain St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3017 Chamberlain St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3017 Chamberlain St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3017 Chamberlain St has units with air conditioning.
