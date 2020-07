Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill dog park playground

Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent!









Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home!We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes. Card-operated laundry facilities are located on-site for your convenience!We love dogscome check out our very own off-leash dog park! Were located just north downtown Saint Paul with easy access to I-35E and I-36.