Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking bbq/grill sauna elevator on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage

Maple Ridge Apartments in Maplewood, Minnesota is a short walk to shopping and dinning at Maplewood Mall and Osaka Sushi and Hibachi. With amazing garden waterfalls and a dog park for your four-legged friends, this breathtaking community features a gorgeous tree-filled courtyard and offers a picnic area with barbecue grills which is perfect for entertaining your guests. Maple Ridge has available 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent with balconies, or porches, some with split-bedroom floor plans, perfect for roommates. Your dog will love the specially designed pet park to run wild, and your cat will enjoy the panoramic views outside your home! Exquisite interiors, an audio-visually equipped community room, heated underground parking, fitness room and a sauna are just a few of the amenities you will find here. Easy to miss, but hard to forget, Maple Ridge has it all for you! Contact us today to setup your personal tour.