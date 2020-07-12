All apartments in Maplewood
Find more places like Maple Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maplewood, MN
/
Maple Ridge
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:39 PM

Maple Ridge

1695 County Road D E · (858) 252-0109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
First month FREE with a 13 month lease!
Browse Similar Places
Maplewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1695 County Road D E, Maplewood, MN 55109
Hazelwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 225 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Unit 323 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maple Ridge.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
bbq/grill
sauna
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
Maple Ridge Apartments in Maplewood, Minnesota is a short walk to shopping and dinning at Maplewood Mall and Osaka Sushi and Hibachi. With amazing garden waterfalls and a dog park for your four-legged friends, this breathtaking community features a gorgeous tree-filled courtyard and offers a picnic area with barbecue grills which is perfect for entertaining your guests. Maple Ridge has available 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent with balconies, or porches, some with split-bedroom floor plans, perfect for roommates. Your dog will love the specially designed pet park to run wild, and your cat will enjoy the panoramic views outside your home! Exquisite interiors, an audio-visually equipped community room, heated underground parking, fitness room and a sauna are just a few of the amenities you will find here. Easy to miss, but hard to forget, Maple Ridge has it all for you! Contact us today to setup your personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: None
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: Cat: $150; Dog: $350
fee: $150 per pet
rent: Cat: $15/month; Dog: $25/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: heated underground parking: open parking. Surface lot. Heated underground garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maple Ridge have any available units?
Maple Ridge has 6 units available starting at $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Maple Ridge have?
Some of Maple Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maple Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Maple Ridge is offering the following rent specials: First month FREE with a 13 month lease!
Is Maple Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Maple Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Maple Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Maple Ridge offers parking.
Does Maple Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Maple Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Maple Ridge have a pool?
No, Maple Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Maple Ridge have accessible units?
No, Maple Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Maple Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Maple Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Maple Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Maple Ridge has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Maple Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Silver Ridge
2330 Stillwater Ave E
Maplewood, MN 55119
Edgerton Highlands - 5490
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands - 5500
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands - 7024
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St
Maplewood, MN 55109
Edgerton Highlands - 8056
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands - 2026
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117

Similar Pages

Maplewood 1 BedroomsMaplewood 2 Bedrooms
Maplewood Apartments with ParkingMaplewood Pet Friendly Places
Maplewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Parkside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity