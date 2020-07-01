Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Another excellent Renters Warehouse listing in Maplewood! This move in ready 1845 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home comes complete with a spacious master suite, gas fireplace, 2 car garage, central air, washer & dryer and an unfinished basement that makes for plenty of storage or a great place for the kids to play! Call this place home April 1st for only $1895 per month. NO PETS! $55 application fee per adult. Lawn care and snow removal and trash included. Tenant pays gas, electric & water. To set up a showing please call Justin at 612-202-3820 or visit www.RentersWarehouse.com for more information. 3012 Cottage Lane N Maplewood, MN 55109