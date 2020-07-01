Amenities
Another excellent Renters Warehouse listing in Maplewood! This move in ready 1845 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home comes complete with a spacious master suite, gas fireplace, 2 car garage, central air, washer & dryer and an unfinished basement that makes for plenty of storage or a great place for the kids to play! Call this place home April 1st for only $1895 per month. NO PETS! $55 application fee per adult. Lawn care and snow removal and trash included. Tenant pays gas, electric & water. To set up a showing please call Justin at 612-202-3820 or visit www.RentersWarehouse.com for more information. 3012 Cottage Lane N Maplewood, MN 55109