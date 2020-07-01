All apartments in Maplewood
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

3012 Cottage Lane N

Location

3012 Cottage Lane, Maplewood, MN 55109
Hazelwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Another excellent Renters Warehouse listing in Maplewood! This move in ready 1845 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home comes complete with a spacious master suite, gas fireplace, 2 car garage, central air, washer & dryer and an unfinished basement that makes for plenty of storage or a great place for the kids to play! Call this place home April 1st for only $1895 per month. NO PETS! $55 application fee per adult. Lawn care and snow removal and trash included. Tenant pays gas, electric & water. To set up a showing please call Justin at 612-202-3820 or visit www.RentersWarehouse.com for more information. 3012 Cottage Lane N Maplewood, MN 55109

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Cottage Lane N have any available units?
3012 Cottage Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, MN.
What amenities does 3012 Cottage Lane N have?
Some of 3012 Cottage Lane N's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 Cottage Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Cottage Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Cottage Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 3012 Cottage Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maplewood.
Does 3012 Cottage Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 3012 Cottage Lane N offers parking.
Does 3012 Cottage Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3012 Cottage Lane N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Cottage Lane N have a pool?
No, 3012 Cottage Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Cottage Lane N have accessible units?
No, 3012 Cottage Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Cottage Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 Cottage Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3012 Cottage Lane N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3012 Cottage Lane N has units with air conditioning.

