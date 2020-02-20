All apartments in Maplewood
Last updated October 6 2019 at 8:03 PM

2720 Hawthorne Avenue East

2720 Hawthorne Ave E · No Longer Available
Location

2720 Hawthorne Ave E, Maplewood, MN 55119
Beaver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com! Come and see this newly updated and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhouse. Boasts a large main level family/dining room, spacious deck and HUGE backyard. Fully finished livable walkout basement with lots of storage. Oversized 1 car detached garage with lots of extra storage space. All appliances, paint, carpet, etc. are less than 1 year old. Convenient location close to west metro highway access with many shops and restaurants nearby. Potential investment/cash flow opportunity; rentals allowed! Rent2Own Only - Traditional Lease not available on this property.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Hawthorne Avenue East have any available units?
2720 Hawthorne Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, MN.
What amenities does 2720 Hawthorne Avenue East have?
Some of 2720 Hawthorne Avenue East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 Hawthorne Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Hawthorne Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Hawthorne Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2720 Hawthorne Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 2720 Hawthorne Avenue East offer parking?
Yes, 2720 Hawthorne Avenue East offers parking.
Does 2720 Hawthorne Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 Hawthorne Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Hawthorne Avenue East have a pool?
No, 2720 Hawthorne Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 2720 Hawthorne Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 2720 Hawthorne Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Hawthorne Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2720 Hawthorne Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2720 Hawthorne Avenue East have units with air conditioning?
No, 2720 Hawthorne Avenue East does not have units with air conditioning.
