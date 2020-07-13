All apartments in Maplewood
Silver Ridge

2330 Stillwater Ave E · (651) 383-1172
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive $250 of FREE rent on 11, 12, and 13 month lease terms. Ask property agent for details. Discount taken off of second FULL month of rent.
Location

2330 Stillwater Ave E, Maplewood, MN 55119
Beaver Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 80-303 · Avail. now

$1,001

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 60-304 · Avail. now

$1,001

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 60-210 · Avail. now

$1,001

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 60-302 · Avail. now

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit 30-304 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 938 sqft

Unit 50-303 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 938 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Silver Ridge.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
hot tub
Live happy at Silver Ridge Apartments. When you come home to our one-, and two-bedroom apartments at Silver Ridge in Maplewood, MN, you come home to a gorgeous courtyard, functional fitness center, playground, and access to Gethsemane Park, Beaver Lake, walking trails, SunRay Shopping Center, easy transportation options and so much more. Find yourself home at our Bigos Management community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Akita, Belgian Sheepdog, Belgian Tervuren, Bouvier Tervuren, Bouvier Des Flandres, Belgian Malinois, Cane Corso, Chow Chow, Dalmation, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Giant Schnauzer, Irish Water Spaniel, Komondor, Pit Bull (or variation including or aka American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Presa Canario, Rottweiler. We reserve the right to refuse any dog based on temperament, behavior, or appearance, regardless of breed.
Dogs
fee: $200 per dog
rent: $40/month (first dog), $20/month (additional dog)
Cats
fee: $100 per cat
rent: $10/month per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Silver Ridge have any available units?
Silver Ridge has 11 units available starting at $1,001 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Silver Ridge have?
Some of Silver Ridge's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Silver Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Silver Ridge is offering the following rent specials: Receive $250 of FREE rent on 11, 12, and 13 month lease terms. Ask property agent for details. Discount taken off of second FULL month of rent.
Is Silver Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Silver Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Silver Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Silver Ridge offers parking.
Does Silver Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Silver Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Silver Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Silver Ridge has a pool.
Does Silver Ridge have accessible units?
No, Silver Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Silver Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Silver Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Silver Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Silver Ridge has units with air conditioning.
