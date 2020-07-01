All apartments in Maplewood
Find more places like 2720 Hawthorne Avenue E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maplewood, MN
/
2720 Hawthorne Avenue E
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

2720 Hawthorne Avenue E

2720 Hawthorne Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maplewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2720 Hawthorne Avenue, Maplewood, MN 55119
Beaver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2720 Hawthorne Avenue E Available 11/15/19 Newly Updated and Spacious 3BR 2BA in Maplewood - Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com! Come and see this newly updated and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhouse. Boasts a large main level family/dining room, spacious deck and HUGE backyard. Fully finished livable walkout basement with lots of storage. Oversized 1 car detached garage with lots of extra storage space. All appliances, paint, carpet, etc. are less than 1 year old. Convenient location close to west metro highway access with many shops and restaurants nearby. Potential investment/cash flow opportunity; rentals allowed! Rent2Own Only - Traditional Lease not available on this property. Call 320-616-1698 for more info!

The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo, or included as a photo in the listing itself and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application through a private investor or owner of the subject property. L

isting Courtesy Of Nathaniel Schmidgall at RE/MAX Results for $169,900

(RLNE5201864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Hawthorne Avenue E have any available units?
2720 Hawthorne Avenue E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, MN.
What amenities does 2720 Hawthorne Avenue E have?
Some of 2720 Hawthorne Avenue E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 Hawthorne Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Hawthorne Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Hawthorne Avenue E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2720 Hawthorne Avenue E is pet friendly.
Does 2720 Hawthorne Avenue E offer parking?
Yes, 2720 Hawthorne Avenue E offers parking.
Does 2720 Hawthorne Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2720 Hawthorne Avenue E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Hawthorne Avenue E have a pool?
No, 2720 Hawthorne Avenue E does not have a pool.
Does 2720 Hawthorne Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 2720 Hawthorne Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Hawthorne Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 Hawthorne Avenue E has units with dishwashers.
Does 2720 Hawthorne Avenue E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2720 Hawthorne Avenue E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands - 5490
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands - 6000
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Ave E
Maplewood, MN 55117
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E
Maplewood, MN 55109
Edgerton Highlands - 7026
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands - 8056
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands - 8058
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117

Similar Pages

Maplewood 1 BedroomsMaplewood 2 Bedrooms
Maplewood Apartments with BalconyMaplewood Apartments with Parking
Maplewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Parkside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities