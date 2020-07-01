Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2720 Hawthorne Avenue E Available 11/15/19 Newly Updated and Spacious 3BR 2BA in Maplewood - Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com! Come and see this newly updated and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhouse. Boasts a large main level family/dining room, spacious deck and HUGE backyard. Fully finished livable walkout basement with lots of storage. Oversized 1 car detached garage with lots of extra storage space. All appliances, paint, carpet, etc. are less than 1 year old. Convenient location close to west metro highway access with many shops and restaurants nearby. Potential investment/cash flow opportunity; rentals allowed! Rent2Own Only - Traditional Lease not available on this property. Call 320-616-1698 for more info!



The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo, or included as a photo in the listing itself and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application through a private investor or owner of the subject property. L



isting Courtesy Of Nathaniel Schmidgall at RE/MAX Results for $169,900



(RLNE5201864)