225 Oday St N

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool pet friendly

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, fresh paint, hardwood/tile floors, new carpet, central air, fireplace, finished lower level, corner lot with a large yard, patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.) To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 225 Oday St Maplewood MN 55119