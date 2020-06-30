All apartments in Maplewood
Find more places like 1895 Howard St N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maplewood, MN
/
1895 Howard St N
Last updated November 7 2019 at 5:37 PM

1895 Howard St N

1895 Howard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maplewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1895 Howard Street, Maplewood, MN 55109
Hillside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, updated kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood floors, fireplace, central vacuum system, heated 4 car garage, fenced yard, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.)Â To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/galleryÂ 1895 Howard St N Maplewood MN 55109

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1895 Howard St N have any available units?
1895 Howard St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, MN.
What amenities does 1895 Howard St N have?
Some of 1895 Howard St N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1895 Howard St N currently offering any rent specials?
1895 Howard St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1895 Howard St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1895 Howard St N is pet friendly.
Does 1895 Howard St N offer parking?
Yes, 1895 Howard St N offers parking.
Does 1895 Howard St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1895 Howard St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1895 Howard St N have a pool?
No, 1895 Howard St N does not have a pool.
Does 1895 Howard St N have accessible units?
No, 1895 Howard St N does not have accessible units.
Does 1895 Howard St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1895 Howard St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1895 Howard St N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1895 Howard St N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Silver Ridge
2330 Stillwater Ave E
Maplewood, MN 55119
Edgerton Highlands - 6000
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands - 7024
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Ave E
Maplewood, MN 55117
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St
Maplewood, MN 55109
Edgerton Highlands - 8056
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands - 2026
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117

Similar Pages

Maplewood 1 BedroomsMaplewood 2 Bedrooms
Maplewood Apartments with BalconyMaplewood Apartments with Parking
Maplewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Parkside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities