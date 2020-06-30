All apartments in Maplewood
Find more places like 1349 County Road C E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maplewood, MN
/
1349 County Road C E
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

1349 County Road C E

1349 County Road C East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maplewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1349 County Road C East, Maplewood, MN 55109
Hazelwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Another excellent Renters Warehouse listing in Maplewood! This 1400 sq. ft 3 bedroom 2 bath unit comes complete with a 1 stall detached garage parking space and additional parking spot, shared onsite laundry, spacious kitchen, fireplace and the tenant only pays electric. Gas, water/sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal included. NO PETS! $55 application fee per adult. This property is not set up for Section 8. Available April 1st for only $1395 per month. 1349 County Road C E Maplewood, MN 55109.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 County Road C E have any available units?
1349 County Road C E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, MN.
Is 1349 County Road C E currently offering any rent specials?
1349 County Road C E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 County Road C E pet-friendly?
No, 1349 County Road C E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maplewood.
Does 1349 County Road C E offer parking?
Yes, 1349 County Road C E offers parking.
Does 1349 County Road C E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1349 County Road C E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 County Road C E have a pool?
No, 1349 County Road C E does not have a pool.
Does 1349 County Road C E have accessible units?
No, 1349 County Road C E does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 County Road C E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1349 County Road C E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1349 County Road C E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1349 County Road C E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands - 4055
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Silver Ridge
2330 Stillwater Ave E
Maplewood, MN 55119
Edgerton Highlands - 6000
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands - 7024
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Ave E
Maplewood, MN 55117
Maple Ridge
1695 County Road D E
Maplewood, MN 55109
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St
Maplewood, MN 55109

Similar Pages

Maplewood 1 BedroomsMaplewood 2 Bedrooms
Maplewood Apartments with BalconyMaplewood Apartments with Parking
Maplewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Parkside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities