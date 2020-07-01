All apartments in Maplewood
1114 County Road D E
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

1114 County Road D E

1114 County Road D · No Longer Available
Location

1114 County Road D, Maplewood, MN 55109
Kohlman Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1114 County Road D E Available 05/29/20 Lovely 4BR 2BA Home with a HUGE Lot in Maplewood - No phone calls please - submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Lovely 4BR 2BA home on a quiet, tree-lined street in a wonderful Maplewood neighborhood just a minute or two from Willow Lake and Thunder Bay Park! You'd never notice that you have such quick access to 694 & 61 because it's so quiet and peaceful. 3BR's on the upper level is hard to find at this price point, let alone a home this new and so well taken care of! Schedule your showing today! Rent2Own only - traditional lease not available. View this home and dozens more at www.612RentNow.com

(RLNE5666372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

