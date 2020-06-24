All apartments in Maple Grove
8955 Vinewood Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

8955 Vinewood Lane

8955 Vinewood Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

8955 Vinewood Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 04/01/20 Maple Grove Home for Rent - Property Id: 246093

This home is located near shopping, bike trails, parks, schools, and so much more. Great location, spacious house, all freshly painted throughout, brand new carpet, brand new kitchen with granite counter-tops and breakfast peninsula, brand new stove, pantry closet, spacious dining area leading out to a small deck and back yard. Lawn care and snow removal is included in the rent plus water, garbage & association fee. *Please note - no parking allowed on shared driveway. (only directly outside garage & not on snow plowing days) If your family has more than 2 cars, please do not apply. One small pet may be considered but not 2 or more.
Please NO Smokers - A complete background report will be run on all applicants - Please fill out screening information and include as much information as possible to save us both time and cut back on exposure due to the Virus. Thank you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246093
Property Id 246093

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5656623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8955 Vinewood Lane have any available units?
8955 Vinewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 8955 Vinewood Lane have?
Some of 8955 Vinewood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8955 Vinewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8955 Vinewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8955 Vinewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8955 Vinewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 8955 Vinewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8955 Vinewood Lane offers parking.
Does 8955 Vinewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8955 Vinewood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8955 Vinewood Lane have a pool?
No, 8955 Vinewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8955 Vinewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 8955 Vinewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8955 Vinewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8955 Vinewood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8955 Vinewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8955 Vinewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

