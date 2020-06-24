8955 Vinewood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 04/01/20 Maple Grove Home for Rent - Property Id: 246093



This home is located near shopping, bike trails, parks, schools, and so much more. Great location, spacious house, all freshly painted throughout, brand new carpet, brand new kitchen with granite counter-tops and breakfast peninsula, brand new stove, pantry closet, spacious dining area leading out to a small deck and back yard. Lawn care and snow removal is included in the rent plus water, garbage & association fee. *Please note - no parking allowed on shared driveway. (only directly outside garage & not on snow plowing days) If your family has more than 2 cars, please do not apply. One small pet may be considered but not 2 or more.

Please NO Smokers - A complete background report will be run on all applicants - Please fill out screening information and include as much information as possible to save us both time and cut back on exposure due to the Virus. Thank you

No Dogs Allowed



