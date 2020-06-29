All apartments in Maple Grove
Find more places like 7991 Everest Lane N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Grove, MN
/
7991 Everest Lane N
Last updated March 27 2020 at 4:48 PM

7991 Everest Lane N

7991 Everest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maple Grove
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7991 Everest Lane, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come view this spacious 2-bed, 1.5-bath townhome in a great location in Maple Grove available April 1! Features include a back patio overlooking a scenic backyard with trees, a spacious open floor plan, kitchen featuring oak cabinets and stainless steel appliances opening to the dining area and ample natural light. Master bathroom on upper level includes double sinks and upstairs includes extra space as well! Other amenities include air conditioning, 2-car garage, gas fireplace in the high ceiling living room, in-unit washer and dryer on main level, dishwasher, microwave, water softener, and mudroom entry via attached garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Yard care and snow removal included in rent! Security Deposit: $1,600. Dogs are permitted (two max) with additional fees. Sorry, no cats and no smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Lease to end in Spring of 2021. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7991 Everest Lane N have any available units?
7991 Everest Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 7991 Everest Lane N have?
Some of 7991 Everest Lane N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7991 Everest Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
7991 Everest Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7991 Everest Lane N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7991 Everest Lane N is pet friendly.
Does 7991 Everest Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 7991 Everest Lane N offers parking.
Does 7991 Everest Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7991 Everest Lane N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7991 Everest Lane N have a pool?
No, 7991 Everest Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 7991 Everest Lane N have accessible units?
No, 7991 Everest Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 7991 Everest Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7991 Everest Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 7991 Everest Lane N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7991 Everest Lane N has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55311
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North
Maple Grove, MN 55369

Similar Pages

Maple Grove 1 BedroomsMaple Grove 2 Bedrooms
Maple Grove Apartments with GarageMaple Grove Apartments with Gym
Maple Grove Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities