7991 Everest Lane N

Amenities

Come view this spacious 2-bed, 1.5-bath townhome in a great location in Maple Grove available April 1! Features include a back patio overlooking a scenic backyard with trees, a spacious open floor plan, kitchen featuring oak cabinets and stainless steel appliances opening to the dining area and ample natural light. Master bathroom on upper level includes double sinks and upstairs includes extra space as well! Other amenities include air conditioning, 2-car garage, gas fireplace in the high ceiling living room, in-unit washer and dryer on main level, dishwasher, microwave, water softener, and mudroom entry via attached garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Yard care and snow removal included in rent! Security Deposit: $1,600. Dogs are permitted (two max) with additional fees. Sorry, no cats and no smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Lease to end in Spring of 2021. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!