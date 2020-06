Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious and bright 2BR and 2 BA with loft town home located on the quiet

street in good school district. 2 year old carpet, laminate in the kitchen & front entry, linoleum in the bathroom and upstairs laundry and neutral paint throughout (FYI - pictures were taken before remodeling). Next to coming soon HyVee trail, parks and easy access to highways. Move in condition!