17637 69th Pl N # 407

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

For a showing of this property, please contact Vicki Ellefson at vickie@reiprop.com or 612-250-3014.



Spacious 2 Bedroom, 3 Level Town Home features an Open Concept Main Floor Living Room with Gas Fireplace and a Patio leading out to a Large Deck, Dining, Kitchen and Half Bath. The Upstairs Level includes a loft, two Bedrooms, Full Bath and Laundry Area. The Lower Level includes access to the garage and also the utility area and lots of storage space.



This is an independently owned property and is professionally managed by REI, Real Estate and Property Management Company.



This home has 1444 FSF and is available now for showings and a short notice move in.



Ask about the utilities tenants are responsible for and the Pet Policy.



