All apartments in Maple Grove
Find more places like 17637 69th Pl N # 407.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Grove, MN
/
17637 69th Pl N # 407
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17637 69th Pl N # 407

17637 69th Place North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maple Grove
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17637 69th Place North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For a showing of this property, please contact Vicki Ellefson at vickie@reiprop.com or 612-250-3014.

Spacious 2 Bedroom, 3 Level Town Home features an Open Concept Main Floor Living Room with Gas Fireplace and a Patio leading out to a Large Deck, Dining, Kitchen and Half Bath. The Upstairs Level includes a loft, two Bedrooms, Full Bath and Laundry Area. The Lower Level includes access to the garage and also the utility area and lots of storage space.

This is an independently owned property and is professionally managed by REI, Real Estate and Property Management Company.

This home has 1444 FSF and is available now for showings and a short notice move in.

Ask about the utilities tenants are responsible for and the Pet Policy.

For property management in the Twin Cities Minnesota see http://www.reipropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17637 69th Pl N # 407 have any available units?
17637 69th Pl N # 407 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 17637 69th Pl N # 407 have?
Some of 17637 69th Pl N # 407's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17637 69th Pl N # 407 currently offering any rent specials?
17637 69th Pl N # 407 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17637 69th Pl N # 407 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17637 69th Pl N # 407 is pet friendly.
Does 17637 69th Pl N # 407 offer parking?
Yes, 17637 69th Pl N # 407 does offer parking.
Does 17637 69th Pl N # 407 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17637 69th Pl N # 407 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17637 69th Pl N # 407 have a pool?
No, 17637 69th Pl N # 407 does not have a pool.
Does 17637 69th Pl N # 407 have accessible units?
No, 17637 69th Pl N # 407 does not have accessible units.
Does 17637 69th Pl N # 407 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17637 69th Pl N # 407 has units with dishwashers.
Does 17637 69th Pl N # 407 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17637 69th Pl N # 407 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55311
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North
Maple Grove, MN 55369

Similar Pages

Maple Grove 1 BedroomsMaple Grove 2 Bedrooms
Maple Grove Apartments with GarageMaple Grove Apartments with Gym
Maple Grove Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities