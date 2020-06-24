Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

16949 90th Court N Available 06/01/19 Spacious Maple Grove townhome! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath! - Tons of space! Spread out in this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse in a beautifully landscaped community. Main floor features open concept living complete with a walkout patio door and fireplace. A laundry room complete with washer/dryer, powder room and tons of storage complete this space. Head upstairs to a large landing perfect for a small home office. All 3 bedrooms are spacious with a full guest bathroom in the hallway. Master suite includes vaulted ceiling, double closets and your own private full bathroom. Added bonus - attached 2 car garage!



Trash, HOA fees, snow removal and lawn care are included in the rent. All other utilities paid by renter. Call today to set up a showing.



