All apartments in Maple Grove
Find more places like 16949 90th Court N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Grove, MN
/
16949 90th Court N
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

16949 90th Court N

16949 90th Court North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maple Grove
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16949 90th Court North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
16949 90th Court N Available 06/01/19 Spacious Maple Grove townhome! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath! - Tons of space! Spread out in this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse in a beautifully landscaped community. Main floor features open concept living complete with a walkout patio door and fireplace. A laundry room complete with washer/dryer, powder room and tons of storage complete this space. Head upstairs to a large landing perfect for a small home office. All 3 bedrooms are spacious with a full guest bathroom in the hallway. Master suite includes vaulted ceiling, double closets and your own private full bathroom. Added bonus - attached 2 car garage!

Trash, HOA fees, snow removal and lawn care are included in the rent. All other utilities paid by renter. Call today to set up a showing.

(RLNE3189058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16949 90th Court N have any available units?
16949 90th Court N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 16949 90th Court N have?
Some of 16949 90th Court N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16949 90th Court N currently offering any rent specials?
16949 90th Court N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16949 90th Court N pet-friendly?
No, 16949 90th Court N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 16949 90th Court N offer parking?
Yes, 16949 90th Court N offers parking.
Does 16949 90th Court N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16949 90th Court N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16949 90th Court N have a pool?
No, 16949 90th Court N does not have a pool.
Does 16949 90th Court N have accessible units?
No, 16949 90th Court N does not have accessible units.
Does 16949 90th Court N have units with dishwashers?
No, 16949 90th Court N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16949 90th Court N have units with air conditioning?
No, 16949 90th Court N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55311
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55369

Similar Pages

Maple Grove 1 BedroomsMaple Grove 2 Bedrooms
Maple Grove Apartments with GarageMaple Grove Apartments with Gym
Maple Grove Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities