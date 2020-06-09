All apartments in Maple Grove
Find more places like 12083 Robin Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Grove, MN
/
12083 Robin Road
Last updated September 7 2019 at 5:44 PM

12083 Robin Road

12083 Robin Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maple Grove
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12083 Robin Road, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Another listing from ERICA @RENTERSWAREHOUSE! This gorgeous 4 BR 3.5 Bath home is available for a 9/1 move-in! Beautifully landscaped yard w/patio, fire pit, heated pool, interior remodeled 2002. Huge custom kitchen w/lots of cabinet and counter space! Breakfast nook, formal dining room, covered deck overlooking backyard. Tons of storage, oversized garage and shed. Perfect for entertaining! (RENT $2595) (SECURITY DEPOSIT $2595), (LEASE ADMIN FEE $150) Pets considered on case-by-case basis with owner approval and pet deposit ($300) Tenant responsible for all utilities. To schedule a showing, please email!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12083 Robin Road have any available units?
12083 Robin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 12083 Robin Road have?
Some of 12083 Robin Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12083 Robin Road currently offering any rent specials?
12083 Robin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12083 Robin Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12083 Robin Road is pet friendly.
Does 12083 Robin Road offer parking?
Yes, 12083 Robin Road offers parking.
Does 12083 Robin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12083 Robin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12083 Robin Road have a pool?
Yes, 12083 Robin Road has a pool.
Does 12083 Robin Road have accessible units?
No, 12083 Robin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12083 Robin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12083 Robin Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12083 Robin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12083 Robin Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55311
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55369

Similar Pages

Maple Grove 1 BedroomsMaple Grove 2 Bedrooms
Maple Grove Apartments with GarageMaple Grove Apartments with Gym
Maple Grove Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities