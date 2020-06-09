12083 Robin Road

Amenities

Another listing from ERICA @RENTERSWAREHOUSE! This gorgeous 4 BR 3.5 Bath home is available for a 9/1 move-in! Beautifully landscaped yard w/patio, fire pit, heated pool, interior remodeled 2002. Huge custom kitchen w/lots of cabinet and counter space! Breakfast nook, formal dining room, covered deck overlooking backyard. Tons of storage, oversized garage and shed. Perfect for entertaining! (RENT $2595) (SECURITY DEPOSIT $2595), (LEASE ADMIN FEE $150) Pets considered on case-by-case basis with owner approval and pet deposit ($300) Tenant responsible for all utilities. To schedule a showing, please email!