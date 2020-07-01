7438 170th Court West

Amenities
This home is located in a cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood! Has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. All rooms are well sized with large windows. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. There are hardwood floors throughout the whole home. You will find a deck in the back overlooking your large yard! The garage has 2 stalls with extra room for storage. This home is in a great location close to Cedar, many restaurants, and shopping! School District #196.
Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $1995 Security Deposit required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets may be accepted based on owner approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.
Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions
The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Perfect family home near everything!