7438 170th Court West

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

This home is located in a cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood! Has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. All rooms are well sized with large windows. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. There are hardwood floors throughout the whole home. You will find a deck in the back overlooking your large yard! The garage has 2 stalls with extra room for storage. This home is in a great location close to Cedar, many restaurants, and shopping! School District #196.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $1995 Security Deposit required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets may be accepted based on owner approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Perfect family home near everything!