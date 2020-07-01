All apartments in Lakeville
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:27 PM

7438 170th Court West

7438 170th Court West · No Longer Available
Location

7438 170th Court West, Lakeville, MN 55068
Cedar Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home is located in a cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood! Has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. All rooms are well sized with large windows. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. There are hardwood floors throughout the whole home. You will find a deck in the back overlooking your large yard! The garage has 2 stalls with extra room for storage. This home is in a great location close to Cedar, many restaurants, and shopping! School District #196.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $1995 Security Deposit required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets may be accepted based on owner approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Perfect family home near everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7438 170th Court West have any available units?
7438 170th Court West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 7438 170th Court West have?
Some of 7438 170th Court West's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7438 170th Court West currently offering any rent specials?
7438 170th Court West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7438 170th Court West pet-friendly?
Yes, 7438 170th Court West is pet friendly.
Does 7438 170th Court West offer parking?
Yes, 7438 170th Court West offers parking.
Does 7438 170th Court West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7438 170th Court West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7438 170th Court West have a pool?
No, 7438 170th Court West does not have a pool.
Does 7438 170th Court West have accessible units?
No, 7438 170th Court West does not have accessible units.
Does 7438 170th Court West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7438 170th Court West has units with dishwashers.
Does 7438 170th Court West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7438 170th Court West has units with air conditioning.

