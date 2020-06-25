Amenities
20005 Heritage Drive Available 07/01/19 The Heritage Walk... - 1,400 SF, 2 BR, 2.5 BA Townhome Featuring 2 CAR Attached Tuck-Under Garage, Custom Built-Ins, Gas Fireplace, Walk-Out Deck, Laundry Closet, Master Suite (Including Master Bathroom Jacuzzi Tub), Neutral Decor, and Much Much More. Other Details, Apply:
Application Fee: $50/Applicant
Tenant Utilities: Gas, Electric, Water, Phone, Cable, Internet
Owner Utilities: Association Dues (Includes Trash & Exterior Maintenance: Lawn Care, Snow Removal)
Security Deposit: One Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, If Applicable
Pets: Conditional on Type, Size, #, Deposit
Section 8 NOT Approved
NO SMOKING!
Don't Delay - Contact Kelli Today, Via E-Mail at: kelli@thefleethamgroup.com
Thanks!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3549441)