Home
/
Lakeville, MN
/
18880 Inlet Road
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:27 PM

18880 Inlet Road

18880 Inlet Road · No Longer Available
Location

18880 Inlet Road, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful, open and spacious town home features a main floor living room with a gas fireplace, a dining room, a large kitchen with a breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet and counter space and stainless steel appliances. The upper level is just a few steps away and offers a bedroom and full bathroom as well as a master bedroom, a private bathroom with a separate shower and jacuzzi and a walk-in closet. The lower level has a family room, another bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom. Enjoy the outdoors from your very own deck conveniently located off of the dining area. This home has a two car garage and includes garbage, snow & lawn care. School District 194: Eastview Elementary, Century Middle School & Lakeville North High School. This is a highly desired Lakeville neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, restaurants, parks, Lifetime Fitness and the freeway.

Due to Covid-19, an in-person tour is not currently allowed because a tenant is living in the property. Take a virtual tour here:
https://youtu.be/sdyTqtgSJrw

Lease Terms: $1925 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenants are responsible for all other utilities. Small pets will be considered by the owner along with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Multi-Level Town home in Great Lakeville Neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18880 Inlet Road have any available units?
18880 Inlet Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 18880 Inlet Road have?
Some of 18880 Inlet Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18880 Inlet Road currently offering any rent specials?
18880 Inlet Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18880 Inlet Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 18880 Inlet Road is pet friendly.
Does 18880 Inlet Road offer parking?
Yes, 18880 Inlet Road offers parking.
Does 18880 Inlet Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18880 Inlet Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18880 Inlet Road have a pool?
No, 18880 Inlet Road does not have a pool.
Does 18880 Inlet Road have accessible units?
No, 18880 Inlet Road does not have accessible units.
Does 18880 Inlet Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18880 Inlet Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 18880 Inlet Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18880 Inlet Road has units with air conditioning.

