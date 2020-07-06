18880 Inlet Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 gym on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful, open and spacious town home features a main floor living room with a gas fireplace, a dining room, a large kitchen with a breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet and counter space and stainless steel appliances. The upper level is just a few steps away and offers a bedroom and full bathroom as well as a master bedroom, a private bathroom with a separate shower and jacuzzi and a walk-in closet. The lower level has a family room, another bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom. Enjoy the outdoors from your very own deck conveniently located off of the dining area. This home has a two car garage and includes garbage, snow & lawn care. School District 194: Eastview Elementary, Century Middle School & Lakeville North High School. This is a highly desired Lakeville neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, restaurants, parks, Lifetime Fitness and the freeway.



Due to Covid-19, an in-person tour is not currently allowed because a tenant is living in the property. Take a virtual tour here:

https://youtu.be/sdyTqtgSJrw



Lease Terms: $1925 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenants are responsible for all other utilities. Small pets will be considered by the owner along with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Multi-Level Town home in Great Lakeville Neighborhood!