All apartments in Lakeville
Find more places like 18585 Joplin Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeville, MN
/
18585 Joplin Ave
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

18585 Joplin Ave

18585 Joplin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

18585 Joplin Avenue, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 3BD / 3BA New Build Lakeville Home for Rent - Property Id: 112123

Text 'LAKEVILLE' to (763) 445-9131 for the latest list of homes

One Level Living in a GREAT Lakeville Location! Close to shopping, dining and highways. This Twin Home boasts a Main Level Master Bedroom Ensuite, Main Floor Laundry, OPEN FLOOR PLAN with Kitchen Center Island and Fireplace! The views are amazing from the large main floor windows! The entire Lower Level is designed with Entertainment in mind - from the wet bar to the tv sitting area and lower level guest room, you will not be disappointed.

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.

Lakeville, Apple Valley, Rosemount, Farmington, Elko New Market, Burnsville, Eagan

* Home is on the market for sale and would be purchased and rented to you
** Broker reciprocity thanks to Friemann Real Estate Services
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112123
Property Id 112123

(RLNE4876531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18585 Joplin Ave have any available units?
18585 Joplin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 18585 Joplin Ave have?
Some of 18585 Joplin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18585 Joplin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18585 Joplin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18585 Joplin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 18585 Joplin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 18585 Joplin Ave offer parking?
No, 18585 Joplin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 18585 Joplin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18585 Joplin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18585 Joplin Ave have a pool?
No, 18585 Joplin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 18585 Joplin Ave have accessible units?
No, 18585 Joplin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18585 Joplin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18585 Joplin Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 18585 Joplin Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 18585 Joplin Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way
Lakeville, MN 55044
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way
Lakeville, MN 55044
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W
Lakeville, MN 55044
Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West
Lakeville, MN 55044

Similar Pages

Lakeville 1 BedroomsLakeville 2 Bedrooms
Lakeville Apartments with PoolLakeville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakeville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MN
Buffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University