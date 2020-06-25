18585 Joplin Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/01/19 3BD / 3BA New Build Lakeville Home for Rent - Property Id: 112123



One Level Living in a GREAT Lakeville Location! Close to shopping, dining and highways. This Twin Home boasts a Main Level Master Bedroom Ensuite, Main Floor Laundry, OPEN FLOOR PLAN with Kitchen Center Island and Fireplace! The views are amazing from the large main floor windows! The entire Lower Level is designed with Entertainment in mind - from the wet bar to the tv sitting area and lower level guest room, you will not be disappointed.



Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!



