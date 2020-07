Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking playground dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court cats allowed

Make many happy memories in this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house. Large fenced in back yard perfect for a small dog. Firepit for evening marshmallow roasts. Pretty deck right off the kitchen for flower boxes and outdoor meals. Granite countertops, stainless appliances. Garage holds two cars and a parking space next to the garage provides space for a boat. Neighborhood has a public skating rink, tennis courts, running paths and playground.