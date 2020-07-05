Amenities

17129 Encina Path Available 06/01/20 Freshly painted, well-maintained end unit townhome! 2Bed+Loft*2Bath*1590 SqFt (Farmington) Available Now! - Very spacious end unit townhome in Farmington. Great location close to the new Lakeville Hy-Vee! MAIN LEVEL- walk in to a two story vaulted foyer and living room. Large eat-in kitchen and dining room and half bath also on this level. UPPER LEVEL- Large 16x11 loft area with lots of natural light overlooks main level. Owner suite with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and walk through bath. Nice size 2nd bedroom and laundry also on this level. Great location with shops, schools, walking/biking trails, and restaurants nearby. Trash, Lawn Care, and Snow Removal included. Sorry, no pets allowed. Available for move in anytime between now and June 1, 2020!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2675239)