Lakeville, MN
17129 Encina Path
Last updated May 22 2020

17129 Encina Path

17129 Encina Path · No Longer Available
Location

17129 Encina Path, Lakeville, MN 55024

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
17129 Encina Path Available 06/01/20 Freshly painted, well-maintained end unit townhome! 2Bed+Loft*2Bath*1590 SqFt (Farmington) Available Now! - Very spacious end unit townhome in Farmington. Great location close to the new Lakeville Hy-Vee! MAIN LEVEL- walk in to a two story vaulted foyer and living room. Large eat-in kitchen and dining room and half bath also on this level. UPPER LEVEL- Large 16x11 loft area with lots of natural light overlooks main level. Owner suite with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and walk through bath. Nice size 2nd bedroom and laundry also on this level. Great location with shops, schools, walking/biking trails, and restaurants nearby. Trash, Lawn Care, and Snow Removal included. Sorry, no pets allowed. Available for move in anytime between now and June 1, 2020!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2675239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17129 Encina Path have any available units?
17129 Encina Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
Is 17129 Encina Path currently offering any rent specials?
17129 Encina Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17129 Encina Path pet-friendly?
No, 17129 Encina Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeville.
Does 17129 Encina Path offer parking?
No, 17129 Encina Path does not offer parking.
Does 17129 Encina Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17129 Encina Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17129 Encina Path have a pool?
No, 17129 Encina Path does not have a pool.
Does 17129 Encina Path have accessible units?
No, 17129 Encina Path does not have accessible units.
Does 17129 Encina Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 17129 Encina Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17129 Encina Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 17129 Encina Path does not have units with air conditioning.

