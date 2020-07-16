Truly one of the finest rental homes in Lakeville. Totally remodeled and clean as whistle. Move in ready. Lots of open space and rooms. Private setting in the backyard with a hot tub. Home is set back on a hill in an outstanding neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16560 Jackdaw Path have any available units?
16560 Jackdaw Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 16560 Jackdaw Path have?
Some of 16560 Jackdaw Path's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16560 Jackdaw Path currently offering any rent specials?
16560 Jackdaw Path is not currently offering any rent specials.