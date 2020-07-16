All apartments in Lakeville
Last updated March 22 2019 at 6:25 AM

16560 Jackdaw Path

16560 Jackdaw Path · No Longer Available
Location

16560 Jackdaw Path, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Truly one of the finest rental homes in Lakeville. Totally remodeled and clean as whistle. Move in ready. Lots of open space and rooms. Private setting in the backyard with a hot tub. Home is set back on a hill in an outstanding neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16560 Jackdaw Path have any available units?
16560 Jackdaw Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 16560 Jackdaw Path have?
Some of 16560 Jackdaw Path's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16560 Jackdaw Path currently offering any rent specials?
16560 Jackdaw Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16560 Jackdaw Path pet-friendly?
No, 16560 Jackdaw Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeville.
Does 16560 Jackdaw Path offer parking?
Yes, 16560 Jackdaw Path offers parking.
Does 16560 Jackdaw Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16560 Jackdaw Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16560 Jackdaw Path have a pool?
No, 16560 Jackdaw Path does not have a pool.
Does 16560 Jackdaw Path have accessible units?
No, 16560 Jackdaw Path does not have accessible units.
Does 16560 Jackdaw Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16560 Jackdaw Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 16560 Jackdaw Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 16560 Jackdaw Path does not have units with air conditioning.
