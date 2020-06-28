16560 Galena Ave W

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome home to this corner lot, fully fenced three-bedroom, two-plus-bath home in a super convenient location in Rosemount! Just off Cedar, Dodd and close to parks, shopping, dining, and entertainment!



This home features hardwood floors, three nice-sized bedrooms on one level, and a nice and bright kitchen with white cabinetry and Corian countertops.



The living room has white wainscoting, crown molding, and hardwood flooring.



The spacious lower level has a walkout sliding glass door with a second full bath with a charming clawfoot tub, and the lowest level is the laundry with lots of storage space and an extra shower for those busy mornings or guests.



The large fenced in yard is perfect for your pets!



Pet policy: Dogs and cats under 50lbs accepted with an extra deposit of $250 (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. Max two. Breed restrictions may apply.



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets okay!

No smoking

Max 5 of occupants

Available

Two-car attached garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

The application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to view a video, apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing.