Lakeville, MN
16560 Galena Ave W
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:47 AM

16560 Galena Ave W

16560 Galena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16560 Galena Avenue, Lakeville, MN 55068

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available

Welcome home to this corner lot, fully fenced three-bedroom, two-plus-bath home in a super convenient location in Rosemount! Just off Cedar, Dodd and close to parks, shopping, dining, and entertainment!

This home features hardwood floors, three nice-sized bedrooms on one level, and a nice and bright kitchen with white cabinetry and Corian countertops.

The living room has white wainscoting, crown molding, and hardwood flooring.

The spacious lower level has a walkout sliding glass door with a second full bath with a charming clawfoot tub, and the lowest level is the laundry with lots of storage space and an extra shower for those busy mornings or guests.

The large fenced in yard is perfect for your pets!

Pet policy: Dogs and cats under 50lbs accepted with an extra deposit of $250 (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. Max two. Breed restrictions may apply.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 5 of occupants
Available
Two-car attached garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
The application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to view a video, apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16560 Galena Ave W have any available units?
16560 Galena Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 16560 Galena Ave W have?
Some of 16560 Galena Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16560 Galena Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
16560 Galena Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16560 Galena Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 16560 Galena Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 16560 Galena Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 16560 Galena Ave W offers parking.
Does 16560 Galena Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16560 Galena Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16560 Galena Ave W have a pool?
No, 16560 Galena Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 16560 Galena Ave W have accessible units?
No, 16560 Galena Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 16560 Galena Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 16560 Galena Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16560 Galena Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 16560 Galena Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.

