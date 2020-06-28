16560 Galena Ave W

Amenities
Available
Welcome home to this corner lot, fully fenced three-bedroom, two-plus-bath home in a super convenient location in Rosemount! Just off Cedar, Dodd and close to parks, shopping, dining, and entertainment!
This home features hardwood floors, three nice-sized bedrooms on one level, and a nice and bright kitchen with white cabinetry and Corian countertops.
The living room has white wainscoting, crown molding, and hardwood flooring.
The spacious lower level has a walkout sliding glass door with a second full bath with a charming clawfoot tub, and the lowest level is the laundry with lots of storage space and an extra shower for those busy mornings or guests.
The large fenced in yard is perfect for your pets!
Pet policy: Dogs and cats under 50lbs accepted with an extra deposit of $250 (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. Max two. Breed restrictions may apply.
Rental Requirements:
This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 5 of occupants
Two-car attached garage
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
The application fee is $40 per adult
Visit www.tchomerental.com to view a video, apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing.