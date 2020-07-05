Amenities

16157 Logarto Ln Available 05/27/20 Well maintained *4Bed*3Bath*4-Season Prch*3 Car Gar. (Logarto Ln) Available June 1 - Very Spacious 2-Level House. UPPER LEVEL- Large living room with bay window. Custom kitchen with raised panel cabinets and breakfast bar, granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Stunning knotty cedar four season porch w/gas fireplace. Dining room with hardwood floors. Vaults throughout. Large deck off four season porch. Two nice size bedrooms- master features a walk-in closet and 3/4 master bath. Hall bath walks through to 2nd bedroom and features a large Jacuzzi tub. Tons of natural light throughout. LOWER LEVEL- Two large bedrooms, Large family room and 3/4 bath. Storage area. Great spacious yard with storage shed. Insulated three car garage. Close to major freeways, shops and restaurants. Lakeville school district. Tenant is responsible for Water Softener rental fee up to $27.00/month. Pets allowed- we have the typical breed restrictions. Available June 1, 2020



Virtual Tour taken 4/6/2020: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/f93ef4d6-b522-4025-939b-7e58e1349903?setAttribution=mls&wl=true



