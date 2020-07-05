All apartments in Lakeville
16157 Logarto Ln
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

16157 Logarto Ln

16157 Logarto Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16157 Logarto Lane, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
16157 Logarto Ln Available 05/27/20 Well maintained *4Bed*3Bath*4-Season Prch*3 Car Gar. (Logarto Ln) Available June 1 - Very Spacious 2-Level House. UPPER LEVEL- Large living room with bay window. Custom kitchen with raised panel cabinets and breakfast bar, granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Stunning knotty cedar four season porch w/gas fireplace. Dining room with hardwood floors. Vaults throughout. Large deck off four season porch. Two nice size bedrooms- master features a walk-in closet and 3/4 master bath. Hall bath walks through to 2nd bedroom and features a large Jacuzzi tub. Tons of natural light throughout. LOWER LEVEL- Two large bedrooms, Large family room and 3/4 bath. Storage area. Great spacious yard with storage shed. Insulated three car garage. Close to major freeways, shops and restaurants. Lakeville school district. Tenant is responsible for Water Softener rental fee up to $27.00/month. Pets allowed- we have the typical breed restrictions. Available June 1, 2020

Virtual Tour taken 4/6/2020: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/f93ef4d6-b522-4025-939b-7e58e1349903?setAttribution=mls&wl=true

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16157 Logarto Ln have any available units?
16157 Logarto Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 16157 Logarto Ln have?
Some of 16157 Logarto Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16157 Logarto Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16157 Logarto Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16157 Logarto Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 16157 Logarto Ln is pet friendly.
Does 16157 Logarto Ln offer parking?
Yes, 16157 Logarto Ln offers parking.
Does 16157 Logarto Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16157 Logarto Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16157 Logarto Ln have a pool?
No, 16157 Logarto Ln does not have a pool.
Does 16157 Logarto Ln have accessible units?
No, 16157 Logarto Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16157 Logarto Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 16157 Logarto Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16157 Logarto Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 16157 Logarto Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

