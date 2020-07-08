7143 Corliss Way

Amenities

Cozy 3 BR/1 Bath home with large fenced yard!! MAIN offers Living Room with nice Hardwood Floors, all 3 Bedrooms - 1 is a dual entry walk-through off of Kitchen - Full Bathroom and Kitchen. LOWER: Large, unfinished Basement with Laundry and small workbench. 1+ Car Garage. Private Patio between house and Garage. Large Fenced yard includes Shed for extra storage. Up to 2 Pets (1 Dog max) - 60 lb max with additional deposit. Not approved for Section 8. Tenant responsible for all Utilities, lawn care & snow removal. Income must be 3x the rent. ($150 admin fee+$7 P+R) (Rent: $1,525 Security Deposit: $1,525.00) Book all showings online copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery