All apartments in Inver Grove Heights
Find more places like 7143 Corliss Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inver Grove Heights, MN
/
7143 Corliss Way
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:35 PM

7143 Corliss Way

7143 Corliss Way East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inver Grove Heights
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7143 Corliss Way East, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076
South Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
Cozy 3 BR/1 Bath home with large fenced yard!! MAIN offers Living Room with nice Hardwood Floors, all 3 Bedrooms - 1 is a dual entry walk-through off of Kitchen - Full Bathroom and Kitchen. LOWER: Large, unfinished Basement with Laundry and small workbench. 1+ Car Garage. Private Patio between house and Garage. Large Fenced yard includes Shed for extra storage. Up to 2 Pets (1 Dog max) - 60 lb max with additional deposit. Not approved for Section 8. Tenant responsible for all Utilities, lawn care & snow removal. Income must be 3x the rent. ($150 admin fee+$7 P+R) (Rent: $1,525 Security Deposit: $1,525.00) Book all showings online copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7143 Corliss Way have any available units?
7143 Corliss Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inver Grove Heights, MN.
What amenities does 7143 Corliss Way have?
Some of 7143 Corliss Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7143 Corliss Way currently offering any rent specials?
7143 Corliss Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7143 Corliss Way pet-friendly?
No, 7143 Corliss Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inver Grove Heights.
Does 7143 Corliss Way offer parking?
Yes, 7143 Corliss Way offers parking.
Does 7143 Corliss Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7143 Corliss Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7143 Corliss Way have a pool?
Yes, 7143 Corliss Way has a pool.
Does 7143 Corliss Way have accessible units?
No, 7143 Corliss Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7143 Corliss Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7143 Corliss Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7143 Corliss Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7143 Corliss Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greystone Heights
5220 Greystone Dr
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Parkview Manor Townhomes
6043 Candace Avenue
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
The Commons at Inver Hills
8209 College Trl
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

Similar Pages

Inver Grove Heights 1 BedroomsInver Grove Heights 2 Bedrooms
Inver Grove Heights Apartments with GarageInver Grove Heights Apartments with Parking
Inver Grove Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MN
Shoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Inver Hills Community CollegeAnoka Technical College
Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical College