Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Charming upper level unit in a convenient location near downtown Hopkins, Excelsior and Hwy. 169. This unit is very well taken care of featuring AC wall unit, spacious BR's, storage unit, on site laundry, and 1 dedicated parking spot. Heat, water, garbage, and sewage is included in rent. Tenant is responsible for electricity and if they do cable/internet hook up. Call for more information.