Price Reduction! This is a Great 1 bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment, that is move in ready. Hopkins is a great community just a few miles west of downtown Minneapolis. Amenities Included Pool, Lawn and Snow Removal. Nice neighborhood and outstanding schools. Rent is $875 MO, $7/ MO payment processing fee, one month deposit, No Pets, No Section 8. (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) TO Schedule a showing please Email or Call me at Nvaldivia renterswarehouse.com 612-578-8598