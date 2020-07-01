727 2nd Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Hardwood floors gleam in this townhome with open floor plan on main level. Kitchen is open to dining area or family room with sliders to deck. Master Suite has walk in closet and private master bath. Full bath on upper level as well as 1/2 bath on main level for guests. Bedroom on lower level has large walk in closet. Laundry on lower level for convenience when entering from garage door.