727 2nd Street NE
Last updated March 19 2020 at 5:00 AM

727 2nd Street NE

727 2nd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

727 2nd Street Northeast, Hopkins, MN 55343
Presidents North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hardwood floors gleam in this townhome with open floor plan on main level. Kitchen is open to dining area or family room with sliders to deck. Master Suite has walk in closet and private master bath. Full bath on upper level as well as 1/2 bath on main level for guests. Bedroom on lower level has large walk in closet. Laundry on lower level for convenience when entering from garage door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 2nd Street NE have any available units?
727 2nd Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 2nd Street NE have?
Some of 727 2nd Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 2nd Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
727 2nd Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 2nd Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 727 2nd Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hopkins.
Does 727 2nd Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 727 2nd Street NE offers parking.
Does 727 2nd Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 2nd Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 2nd Street NE have a pool?
No, 727 2nd Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 727 2nd Street NE have accessible units?
No, 727 2nd Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 727 2nd Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 2nd Street NE has units with dishwashers.

