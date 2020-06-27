601 N.van Buren Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access media room

3 BR, 2.5 Bath, Two Level



Features

Home Features



Private entry

Private patio

Washer/dryer in each home

Granite counter tops (select homes)

Ceramic tile floors & baths

Cable TV/high-speed Internet ready

Individually controlled central air conditioning and heat

1- or 2-car garage with garage door opener



Community Features



Personal service and commitment from your community manager, Leisa Hase

Award-winning maintenance team with over 125 years of combined experience

24-hour emergency maintenance service

Pet-friendly community we allow cats and most dogs up to 80 pounds!

Acres of thoughtfully landscaped grounds

Near beautiful lakes and parks

MTC bus line just steps from your front door!



Area Amenities



Hopkins offers some of the areas best shopping, dining and entertainment. You will have numerous shops and restaurants to choose from, including Mainstreet Bar & Grill, Driskills Foods, Lunds, Hopkins Mann Theatre and the Hopkins Art Center. And you are just minutes away from the Minneapolis Lakes, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport and many local corporate neighbors, including Cargill. You will also find yourself surrounded by parks, trails, health clubs and golf courses. From this location, access to Highways 494, 169, 62 and 212 are conveniently close for quick daily commutes and easy airport access.



Utilities



CenterPoint Energy

Comcast Cable

Xcel Energy

Qwest