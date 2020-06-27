601 N.van Buren Trail

Amenities
3 BR, 2.5 Bath, Two Level
Features
Home Features
Private entry
Private patio
Washer/dryer in each home
Granite counter tops (select homes)
Ceramic tile floors & baths
Cable TV/high-speed Internet ready
Individually controlled central air conditioning and heat
1- or 2-car garage with garage door opener
Community Features
Personal service and commitment from your community manager, Leisa Hase
Award-winning maintenance team with over 125 years of combined experience
24-hour emergency maintenance service
Pet-friendly community we allow cats and most dogs up to 80 pounds!
Acres of thoughtfully landscaped grounds
Near beautiful lakes and parks
MTC bus line just steps from your front door!
Area Amenities
Hopkins offers some of the areas best shopping, dining and entertainment. You will have numerous shops and restaurants to choose from, including Mainstreet Bar & Grill, Driskills Foods, Lunds, Hopkins Mann Theatre and the Hopkins Art Center. And you are just minutes away from the Minneapolis Lakes, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport and many local corporate neighbors, including Cargill. You will also find yourself surrounded by parks, trails, health clubs and golf courses. From this location, access to Highways 494, 169, 62 and 212 are conveniently close for quick daily commutes and easy airport access.
Utilities
CenterPoint Energy
Comcast Cable
Xcel Energy
Qwest