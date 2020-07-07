All apartments in Hopkins
Find more places like 601 10th Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hopkins, MN
/
601 10th Avenue S
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:42 PM

601 10th Avenue S

601 10th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hopkins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

601 10th Avenue South, Hopkins, MN 55343
Peaceful Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9689cbd08e ---- This 3 bedroom unit in a side by side duplex features an open floor plan on the main level, including a large family room, eat in kitchen, and half bath. Just outside the back door is a cute private deck, perfect for sitting and relaxing on summer nights. All 3 large bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Bathrooms feature large closets. Carpeted floors throughout upstairs. Huge basement has plenty of room for storage, and in unit laundry. 1 Garage parking spot, 2 other off street spots. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Lawn care and snow removal included. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No Section 8, pets, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 10th Avenue S have any available units?
601 10th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 10th Avenue S have?
Some of 601 10th Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 10th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
601 10th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 10th Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 10th Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 601 10th Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 601 10th Avenue S offers parking.
Does 601 10th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 10th Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 10th Avenue S have a pool?
No, 601 10th Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 601 10th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 601 10th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 601 10th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 10th Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments
1301 Highway 7
Hopkins, MN 55305
Deer Ridge
5190 Nolan Dr
Hopkins, MN 55343
Greenfield Apartments
920 Feltl Ct
Hopkins, MN 55343
Second Street Station
1015 2nd St NE
Hopkins, MN 55343
Gallery Flats
50 8th Ave S
Hopkins, MN 55343
Rosewood West
460 5th Ave N
Hopkins, MN 55343

Similar Pages

Hopkins 1 BedroomsHopkins 2 Bedrooms
Hopkins Apartments with GarageHopkins Apartments with Parking
Hopkins Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MN
Anoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University