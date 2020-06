Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool

Meadow creek 1 bed, 1 bath condo. Upper level unit with vaulted ceiling. One assigned parking spot. Great location near highways, bus lines and shopping. Pool and fitness room access.



Tenant pays electricity. No past convictions or evictions. Deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenant must make three times rent for income. No pets allowed. Emails only please.