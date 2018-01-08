2310 Unity Ave N

Amenities

2Br/1Ba Condo w/New Windows, Hdws Flrs, Includes Detached 1CG in Golden Valley! - Another Great Rental from CitiesRentals.com



Located off Hwy 100 & Duluth St next to the Briarwood Nature Area which has beautiful biking/running/walking trails.



This cute and private 2 bedroom condo features an open layout with new hardwood floors & paint. The kitchen is updated featuring a gas stove and opens to the dining/living rooms. The bedrooms feature large closets and ceiling fans. There is also a serene pond to stroll around and a swimming pool on site! Secured entry. Free Laundry in the building. 1 car detached garage plus off-street parking included. Not section 8 approved. No pets.

Utilities included: heat, water, trash, lawn care/snow removal.



To schedule a showing call/txt: 651-724-5594 or email Micah@citiesrentals.com



No Pets Allowed



