All apartments in Golden Valley
Find more places like 2310 Unity Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Golden Valley, MN
/
2310 Unity Ave N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2310 Unity Ave N

2310 Unity Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Golden Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2310 Unity Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN 55422

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
2Br/1Ba Condo w/New Windows, Hdws Flrs, Includes Detached 1CG in Golden Valley! - Another Great Rental from CitiesRentals.com

Located off Hwy 100 & Duluth St next to the Briarwood Nature Area which has beautiful biking/running/walking trails.

This cute and private 2 bedroom condo features an open layout with new hardwood floors & paint. The kitchen is updated featuring a gas stove and opens to the dining/living rooms. The bedrooms feature large closets and ceiling fans. There is also a serene pond to stroll around and a swimming pool on site! Secured entry. Free Laundry in the building. 1 car detached garage plus off-street parking included. Not section 8 approved. No pets.
Utilities included: heat, water, trash, lawn care/snow removal.

To schedule a showing call/txt: 651-724-5594 or email Micah@citiesrentals.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4545909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 Unity Ave N have any available units?
2310 Unity Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden Valley, MN.
What amenities does 2310 Unity Ave N have?
Some of 2310 Unity Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 Unity Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Unity Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Unity Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 2310 Unity Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden Valley.
Does 2310 Unity Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2310 Unity Ave N offers parking.
Does 2310 Unity Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2310 Unity Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Unity Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 2310 Unity Ave N has a pool.
Does 2310 Unity Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2310 Unity Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 Unity Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2310 Unity Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2310 Unity Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2310 Unity Ave N has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd
Golden Valley, MN 55416
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N
Golden Valley, MN 55427
Mallard Creek
8350 Golden Valley Rd
Golden Valley, MN 55427
Valley Village Apartments
600 N Lilac Dr
Golden Valley, MN 55422
Hello Apartments
9201 Golden Valley Road
Golden Valley, MN 55427
Valley View Apartments
6537 Golden Valley Rd
Golden Valley, MN 55427
West End Trails
1500 Douglas Drive North
Golden Valley, MN 55422
Arcata Apartments
901 Xenia Ave S
Golden Valley, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Golden Valley 1 BedroomsGolden Valley 2 Bedrooms
Golden Valley Apartments with GarageGolden Valley Apartments with Parking
Golden Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN
Shakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University